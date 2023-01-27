Rivers APC PCC Seeks G5 Governors’ Support for Tinubu

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Less than one month to the 2023 general elections, members of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, have pleaded with the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support the Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

The PCC also frown at the reluctance of the state APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, to campaig for the candidature of Asiwaju/Shettima in the state.

The presidential campaign council of APC made the call yesterday while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, ahead of the elections.

Speaking, a member of APC PCC in Rivers, Tony Okocha, said the call for the support became necessary for the country to jointly elect a credible leader who is willing to bring about development and ensure a peaceful environment.

According to Okocha, as experienced leader, if elected into office on February 25, Tinubu will influence the development across the country, a replica of the transformation he carried out in Lagos, which he described as a dungeon before 1999.

Okocha said since the APC in Rivers State has been enmeshed in several disputes, the national body of the party should make the upcoming presidential campaign in the state a whole day event in order to settle the dispute in the state.

“We request that the leadership of APC and PCC in Rivers State should vigorously campaign for Asiwaju/Tinubu or leave the scene for those who are willingly ready to do so.

“The leadership of APC and PCC in Rivers State should not descriminate those who are ready and willing to work for Asiwaju/Shettima presidency whether they are full-fledged members of the party or not.

“We will work for Asiwaju/Shettima presidency and we will win Rivers State overwhelmingly and not just deliver the 25percent required votes.

“We call on the G5 governors and other willing Nigerians to swing their support for Asiwaju/Shettima, to cruise into the presidential villa to enable him (Tinubu) replicate in Nigeria the same transformation in Lagos which was a dungeon before 1999.”

Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council in Rivers State, Mr. Wokocha Augustine, who also spoke, said the ICC alone would provide over three million vote for APC at the presidential election.

“Already we have 51 registered support groups who will campaign and support the Tinubu/Shettima presidency. We will soon constitute a 224,000 unit representatives across the various units because we believe that Nigeria will be better under Tinubu.”