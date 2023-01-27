Bullion Van Found in Tinubu’s House During 2019 Election Missed Its Way, Says Lagos APC Chieftain

By Nume Ekeghe in Lagos Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The bullion van seen during the 2019 general election in the house of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), missed it way and found itself in the compound, Lagos State Organising Secretary of the APC, Ayodele Adewale, has claimed.

Adewale stated this yesterday while appearing on ‘The Morning Show’ a breakfast programme on Arise News.

His claim was however at variance with the position of Tinubu, who at the time did not deny ownership of the content of the van but raised a rhetorical question asking if the money was government’s money or is own when asked by reporters to explain the presence of the bullion van at residence.

Adewale said: “On the bullion van or no bullion van and all of that, I think that matter has been put to rest. There was no money in the bullion van. The bullion vans that even came missed their way to have come there.

“I was in that house on that very day and it was not on an election day. The bullion vans missed their way to have come there.”

Adewale further said, “There are some companies that have high staff members; that pay their staff with cash; that bullion van missed its way there, and it was not invited by Asiwaju or anybody.”

However, at the time of the incident on 2019, Tinubu had said: “Excuse me, is it my money or government money? I don’t work for the government. I am not in an agency of government and let anyone come out to say I have collected contract from the government of President Muhammadu Buhari or the APC in the last five years. They should prove it.

“I am on my own and I am committed to my party. So, even if I have money to spend on my premises, what is your headache? If I don’t represent any agency of government and I have money to spend, if I like, I give it to the people free of charge as long as it is not to buy votes.

“Who are those monitoring my house or bullion vans? They must be mischief makers because they report falsehoods. They are liars and idle.”