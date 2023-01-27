Buhari Inaugurates 12 Projects in Katsina  

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 10 selected projects executed by the Katsina State Government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari during his two-day official visit to the state.

He also inaugurated two other projects — the Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology, Katsina, constructed and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities by his administration, as well as a 400-ton per day capacity producing Darma Rice Mill constructed by Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, a Katsina-based business mogul.



Buhari, who began his official duty in the state Thursday, inaugurated the Kofar Kaura Underpass, Katsina Water Supply Booster Station, Revenue House, Kofar Kwaya Underpass, remodelled Katsina General Hospital, and inspected the flyover at the Government Reserved Area which is at 90 per cent completion by Governor Masari.

On the second day (Friday), Buhari traversed some local government and communities of the state where he inaugurated General Hospital, Musawa; Government Day Secondary School, Musawa; Gora-Makauraci-Malamawa road, rehabilitated and asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban-Mutum road, as well as the Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku road executed by the state government.

The other projects — Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology and Darma Rice Mill —bring the total number of projects inaugurated by President Buhari during his two-day official visit, which ends Friday (today), to 12 across the three senatorial zones of the state.

However, in all places where Buhari inaugurated the projects, he did not make a speech as he only read the plaques that carried the inscription of the date on which the projects were inaugurated.