  • Friday, 27th January, 2023

Buhari Commiserates With Governor Sule over Son’s Death

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Alhaji Hassan Sule, at age 36.

The deceased has been buried in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State.

In a message, the President, according to a release issued Friday his his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said “my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Governor and his family on the tragic death of his worthy son, Hassan.”

President Buhari also reiterated his prayers and condolences to the government and people of the State following the recent tragedy involving herdsmen.

“May the souls of all the deceased rest in peace,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.