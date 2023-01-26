US Announces Visa Restrictions on Individuals Undermining Nigeria’s Democratic Process

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The United States government has announced its decision to impose visa restrictions on individuals involved in undermining the democratic process in Nigeria.

The US Secretary of States, Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement published yesterday on the website of the US Department of State.

He said the US government was committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

Blinken stated: “Today (Wednesday), I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election.

“Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria.

“Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.

“The visa restrictions announced today are specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria.”

Blinken added that the decision to impose visa restrictions reflected the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.