PPC Predicts ICT Trends for Business Productivity in 2023

Emma Okonji

PPC Limited, Nigeria’s ICT and Infrastructure Development Company has predicted some Information and Communications Technology (ICT) trends that will help Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Information Technology (IT) Managers and Chief Information Officers (CIOs), improve business operations and achieve greater productivity and corporate profitability in 2023.

The Director of ICT Operations at PPC Limited, Dr. Patrick Ede, who gave the predictions, said: “This year’s predictions highlight some key aspects of hardware and software technologies that IT managers must prioritize in their strategy to remain competitive over the next 12 months.”

He listed the top ICT trends to include: Smart Technology, 5G Networks, Clean Climate Technologies, Collaborative Tools, Cybersecurity and Cloud.

Analysing the trends and their effects on businesses 2023, Ede said smart technologies would have a transformative effect wherever they are applied. “This year, organisations as well as governments will harness the benefits they offer. In smart cities, the application of Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart systems will ensure the needs of citizens are met by seamless communication, connected transport systems, ​ street lighting, security and traffic control. In buildings, smart devices that use artificial intelligence can prevent unauthorized access, track assets and improve overall security. Efficiency, productivity and increased uptime will greatly improve with the use of fully​-​integrated manufacturing systems that utilize AI, IoT and other cloud-based applications that can be managed from any location,” Ede said.

In the area of 5G network, Ede explained that the launch and availability of 5G network would greatly improve broadband access for various mission-critical and secure operations. According to Ede, in 2023, Nigeria and three other countries in sub-saharan Africa are predicted to gain increased 5G adoption. There are 5G- consumer devices available already in these countries, which are in turn facilitating increased uptake.

“The improved speed and low latency 5G offers will open up new vistas of possibilities for better industrial operations and further propel investment into the entertainment industry. The resulting advancement will be driven by extended reality, augmented reality, virtual reality, and Ultra High-Density video​s​. With 5G, energy companies will benefit from real-time monitoring of assets, energy usage and improved revenue,” Ede said.

In the area of clean climate technologies, he said climate change advocacy and the commitment of organisations to rethink their operations while reducing carbon footprint, would encourage investment in clean technologies that reduce environmental impact and assure energy efficiency. He listed the technologies to include renewable power systems and smart lighting.