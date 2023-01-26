  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

Nigeria Hosts Regional Digital Economy Conference

Business | 25 mins ago

Emma Okonji

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in collaboration with the World Bank, will host policy makers and stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem in the West African sub-region in Abuja from January 31 to February 1. According to a statement released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, the digital economy regional conference, will afford Nigerian government the opportunity to lead discussions about the future of digital economy and intensify regional public private partnerships for the region.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, who will deliver the keynote address at the event, will be joined by his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello, to welcome ministers and top government officials from the sub-region.

The conference, with the theme: ‘Positioning West Africa’s Digital Economy for the Future’, will provide a platform for countries in the region to discuss issues that will strengthen the digital economies in West Africa and by extension the continent.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.