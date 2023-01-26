Nigeria Hosts Regional Digital Economy Conference

Emma Okonji

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in collaboration with the World Bank, will host policy makers and stakeholders in the digital economy ecosystem in the West African sub-region in Abuja from January 31 to February 1. According to a statement released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, the digital economy regional conference, will afford Nigerian government the opportunity to lead discussions about the future of digital economy and intensify regional public private partnerships for the region.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, who will deliver the keynote address at the event, will be joined by his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello, to welcome ministers and top government officials from the sub-region.

The conference, with the theme: ‘Positioning West Africa’s Digital Economy for the Future’, will provide a platform for countries in the region to discuss issues that will strengthen the digital economies in West Africa and by extension the continent.