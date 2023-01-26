Lawmakers Urge NNPCL to End Prolonged Fuel Scarcity

•Seek arrest of oil marketers sabotaging govt’s effort

•To meet relevant regulatory agencies today

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives at plenary yesterday, called on the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to urgently end the prolonged fuel scarcity and ease queues in filling stations in most cities in the country.

The House also urged relevant security agencies to fish out those oil marketers and other economic saboteurs that maybe responsible for the fuel scarcity across the country.

The lawmakers mandated the relevant House Committees to investigate the matter within 48 hours and invite the relevant regulatory authority to appear before the House of Representatives at 2pm today.

The resolutions of the lawmakers were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by, Hon. Leke Abejide.

Moving the motion, Abejide noted that NNPC Limited was the only importer of petrol, in the country. He also noted that the National Assembly had approved money for petrol subsidy so as to mitigate against unforeseen circumstances in the areas of shortages of the product.

Abejide recalled that for over three months, there have been persistent scarcity of petrol in many parts of the country and the situation appeared to be getting worse.

He lamented that as a result of petrol scarcity Nigerians were not finding it easy in their day-to-day activities.

Abejide said, “Aware that there are uneven pump prices being dispensed by the filling stations across the country which fields speculations that government may have begun to remove subsidy on petrol.

“Also aware that there is the allegation of drop in petrol supply to marketers by private depots which is creating a dangerous mindset in the country.

“Concerned that the current fuel crisis across the country may worsen in the days ahead with the introduction of a N16.00 per liter charge. Also concerned that another contributing factor to the scarcity of the product may be unconnected with the increased cost of hiring daughter vessels in the hike in liter charges which hitherto were paid in naira but now being charged in dollars.

“Further concerned that the scarcity is associated with saboteurs among some of the key stakeholders who deliberately manipulated the system. Worried that due to the scarcity Nigerians are exposed to all sorts of hardships which has resulted in a hike in transportation fares and high cost of some major food items.”