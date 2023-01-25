  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

Tinubu: Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Ploy to Sabotage Election

Breaking | 36 mins ago

A new twist was added to the current fuel scarcity in the country and naira redesign as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alleged that these were meant to sabotage the general election.

The APC presidential candidate stated this while addressing thousands of APC members and supporters at the presidential campaign rally in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital held at the MKO Abiola stadium.

Tinubu specifically said the fuel crisis and the scarcity of the  redesigned naira notes were artificially created to discourage people from voting for the APC.

The candidate, in a vague reference to the powers that be, wondered why the fuel scarcity which began in October last year, had failed to abate.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.