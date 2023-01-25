Oyebanji Pledges Flexible Tax Policy for Investors in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has expressed readiness of his government to operate a flexible tax policy to attract investment and boost business development in the state.

The governor also restated his government’s commitment to provide adequate security and other social facilities to propel investment and make Ekiti a destination of choice for investors.

Oyebanji, spoke on Monday, while hosting the Directors of the Premium Trust Bank, who paid him a visit at his office in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye, said the bank should express no fear operating in the state, with the recent ranking of Ekiti as the most secured and peaceful state in the country.

Specifically, Oyebanji said, attracting investment to Ekiti was one of the pillars of his administration, saying his government would provide every impetus that would guarantee safety and development of investments brought to the state under his watch.

“I want to commend your sense of patriotism and love for Ekiti State, by bringing a branch of Premium Trust Bank here to strengthen our economy. We know that Ekiti State was one of the few states you considered for this rare opportunity.

“We are assuring you that we will partner you to ensure that you have a smooth and peaceful environment to operate. If you check your records, Ekiti has one of the best business friendly environments in Nigeria and Governor, Biodun Oyebanji had disclosed his intention to operate a flexible tax policy that will make business thrive in our dear state.

“We know that with this branch in Ekiti State, it will avail our graduates employment opportunities and increase in the revenue base in terms of tax payment and other obligations you will render to government.

“As government is ready to partner you by providing adequate security measures, it is expected that you will also play your corporate social responsibilities very effectively, so that our partnership can be mutually beneficial.

“It is the CSR that helps the growth and development of Lagos State and we need such intervention in Ekiti State”.

The Executive Director in charge of Lagos and Southwest, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, described the bank as the newest in Ekiti with the motive to operate in line with financial regulations to build the country’s economy.

Adeyemi said the bank was granted operational licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria in December 2021, and started operation in April 19, 2022, pledging to perform its Corporate Social Responsibility in a way that would be positively impactful on Ekiti.

The bank chief said: “We will like to partner the state to add values to its economy in line with our focus to impact positively on the environment where we operate.

“Within this short time, we have made it a matter of compulsion to visit less privileged homes every three months and make substantial donations to cater for their needs.

“We know that for Ekiti to grow, wealth creation is very important. The bank is already designing products that will boost economic growth in this regard.

“Let me also say this, all the personnel in the branch we opened here in Ekiti are indigenes of this state. This was done to promote local professionals.”