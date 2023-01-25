Osimhen: Napoli Scare Away Man Utd, Others with  €100m Fee

TRANSFER

Victor Osimhen is no longer a top transfer target for Manchester United because he is “too expensive”.

According to SkySport Germany, Napoli have demanded over 100 Million Euros for the 24-year-old Super Eagles striker.

Manchester United consider this price tag too high and as such they are shopping for cheaper alternatives.

Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) are now the other strikers linked with United.

Napoli are also reluctant to let go the leading scorer in the Serie A with 13 goals as they stay on course for a third Scudetto.

They are currently 12 points clear of defending champions and second-placed AC Milan after 19 rounds of matches.

Marseille Beat English Teams to Sign Moffi

According to SkySport, Terem Moffi is now on his way to Olympique Marseille after they matched the 30 Million Euros asking price of fellow Ligue 1 club FC Lorient.

Lorient have been holding out for a record transfer fee for the Super Eagles striker after a rash of interests from clubs in France and beyond.

OGC Nice had jumped to the head of the growing list of suitors after they upped their bid to 20 Million Euros after two previous offers of 15 and 18 Million Euros were rejected.

It is believed that Moffi, 23, will now wish to extend his stay in Ligue 1, but with a bigger club.

Lyon are also reported to be tracking the striker, who has so far netted 12 goals in Ligue 1 this term.

Lorient splashed out eight Million Euros in October 2020 to sign the all-action centre-forward from Belgian club KV Kortrijk.

His contract is up mid-2024

Bournemouth Agree £20.3m Deal with Villarreal on Jackson

Bournemouth have agreed a 23m euro (£20.3m) deal with Villarreal for Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson, who can play across the front three, has scored three goals in 24 games in all competitions this season.

The 21-year-old is set to become Bournemouth’s second signing of the January window after Dango Ouattara’s £20m move from French side Lorient.

The Cherries are 18th in the Premier League after Saturday’s draw against Nottingham Forest.

Jackson began his career with Senegalese side Casa Sports before joining Villarreal in 2019, initially playing for the club’s B team before making his senior debut in October 2021.

He made his international debut as a substitute against the Netherlands at the World Cupin November.

American businessman Bill Foley, who completed his takeover of Bournemouth last month, has pledged to strengthen boss Gary O’Neil’s squad in an attempt to guide them away from the relegation zone.

Laureus Sports, FAME Foundation Sign One Year Partnership

A Non-Governmental Organisation, FAME Foundation has entered into a one-year partnership with Laureus Sport for Good, to achieve a common goal, using the power of sports for change under the Play it Dream it initiative of the organisation.

Play it Dream it Initiative is aimed at using sports as a tool for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, improving access to quality and affordable education, reducing early marriage, promote gender equality and sports participation, and contribute to the reduction in inequalities among children and young adults in Nigeria.

Laureus Sports for Good, a London based not-for-profit and global organisation, celebrates sporting excellence and uses the power of sport to transform the lives of children and young people around the world.

The partnership will enable both organisations to take advantage of their collective strength and reach out to wider audiences, transform lives and also bring development to the people. Also, it unifies the idea of women and girls coming together through sports to better themselves and also the society.

“Our focus is to advocate alongside the people, amplify their voices, and bring them closer to where they can access the relevant support, participate in their development and ultimately, sustainably exit their crises and we are elated at this partnership with Laureus Sports, and with optimism, we look forward to the outstanding growth that will be achieved by the organisations and the project beneficiaries,” says Ms Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, Executive Director, FAME Foundation

The project will be reaching young children; boys and girls aged 7-17, through the several activities like Football for Development, and other sports, aiming at 200 displaced children that will participate in the project’s weekly and monthly sporting activities and exercises, including mentorship and empowerment programmes.