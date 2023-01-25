  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting

Nigeria | 32 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

He is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in Dakar, Senegal, to attend the second edition of the International Conference on Agriculture.

This is the second time in two weeks that Osinbajo will be presiding over the FEC meeting, as he also stood in for President Buhari during last week’s cabinet meeting.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, has in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Ministers in attendance include that of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Health, Osagie Ehanire; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Agriculture, Mohammad Abubakar; Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Niger Delta, Umana Umana; Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo and Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi. 

Others are Finance, Zainab Ahmed; FCT, Mohammed Bello; and Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

See Images

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.