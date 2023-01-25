  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

Family Confirms Abia PDP Guber Candidate’s Death 

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

The family of Prof Uche Ikonne has formally announced the demise of the Abia PDP gubernatorial hopeful, saying that he passed 4.00am at the National Hospital Abuja “after a brief illness”.

In a three-paragraph statement, the son of the deceased, Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie, said that his late father had shown signs of recovery after receiving “proper treatment” abroad but relapsed on return and eventually succumbed to “multiple cardiac arrests”.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from,” he said.

The family spokesman added that “further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.

After months of speculations on the whereabouts of Ikonne,  Governor Okezie Ikpeazu finally admitted during a radio programme last week that the governorship hopeful was “lately indisposed”.

But he had assured the people that the sick candidate was recovering gradually and progressively, adding that he would  “return sooner or later”.

