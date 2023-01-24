Ondo Monarch Berates Poor State of Public Schools in Nigeria

Fidelis David in Akure



The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi,x yesterday expressed concern over the poor state of public schools across the country.

The Chairman of the state Council of Obas stated this while playing host to students and members of alumni of the Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure during a courtesy visit paid to his palace as part of the event commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the school.

The monarch, who is also an alumnus of the school, lamented that alumni associations across the country were not doing enough to assist government in the areas of the infrastructural development of their old schools, stressing that for the overall development of the public schools in the country, the old students must not relent in giving back to their former schools.

The monarch therefore, appealed that alumni associations should, as a matter of necessity, support the public schools in the provision of basic needs and infrastructure either through individuals, groups, graduating class of any set or chapters in the Diaspora.

While felicitating students and alumni of Oyemekun grammar school on its 70th anniversary celebration, he expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the gift of life and the privilege to be among the celebrants witnessing the 70th anniversary of the school.

“Today is a great day the Lord has made and we are very glad and rejoicing in it. Oyemekun has been in existence for the past 70 years, I am a product of that school. It has helped me a lot and it is time to give back to my alma mater.

“We will continue to support the school as the fact remains that the government cannot do it alone. I will also encourage the students not to forget the school after their graduation, there is nothing too much to give back to one’s Alma mater.

The National President of the association , Dr Niyi ljogun, said that projects worth over N56 million were billed to be inaugurated during the anniversary.

Ijogun lauded the Akure community for their foresight by establishing the school 70 years ago institution, adding that “ it was a good intention and our school is now known all over the World as one of the best public schools.

“We want to appreciate the founding fathers particularly the Anglican communion because they are a great stakeholder in the establishment of Oyemekun Grammar School. We cannot jettison the role of the Anglican communion in Oyemekun and this is why the Arch Bishop is here today to perform the tree planting. Borokini is my father and the father to all of us.”

Earlier, the Arch Bishop of Akure Anglican Communion, Simeon Oluwole Borokini, had performed the tree planting exercise to commemorate the official commencement of the 70th anniversary.

Borokini noted that the tree being planted was to make history and as well indicate the cordial relationship between the school and the Anglican communion.