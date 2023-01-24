LFZ Wins NEPZA, NGX Made of Africa Gala

Lagos Free Zone, the first private-owned free trade zone in Nigeria and the only zone integrated with the Lekki Deep Sea Port recently bagged the award of the Highest FDI value by the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA). The company was bestowed with the award at the NEPZA Excellence Award held recently at the FCT Abuja in commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the Authority.

In a similar development, the company also won the Corporate Bond Innovation Award at the Made of Africa Gala organised by Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) held at Civic Centre in Lagos recently.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Mr. Dinesh Rathi, described the two awards as symbolic honours in recognition of the immense contribution of the company to the growth of the Nigerian economy by driving foreign direct investment to the country.

“We are delighted for the recognition accorded to us by two important government institutions- NEPZA and NGX on our commitment to creating an enabling business environment with the right infrastructure needed for investment. This honour would go a long way to motivate us to attract investment that would further drive growth for the Nigerian economy, ”Rathi said.

While appreciating the two awarding institutions, Rathi pledged that the award will further spur the company to deliver more on its mandate as a free zone by promoting ease of doing business that will attract more investments to Nigeria.

He stated that the awards not only justify the positive impact the multi-billion-dollar business ecosystem will bring on the economic and social life of the people of Nigeria but also the entire West Africa, especially with the completion of Lekki Port which is poised to position Nigeria as a regional maritime hub.

He explained that the Lagos Free Zone remains the ideal and preferred investment destination in Nigeria committed to facilitating foreign direct investment into the country by creating an enabling environment for blue chip conglomerates to invest in and thrive.