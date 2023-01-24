Food Union Laments Casualisation, Outsourcing

Ugo Aliogo

Workers in the food, beverage and tobacco sector are no longer finding it easy as the challenges of casualisation and outsourcing is taking away the jobs of their full time employees.

National President of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), Jimoh Oyibo, who noted that the challenge is now a trend in the sector, revealed that casuals and outsourced workers are engaged with little pay, as low as N20,000 to N30,000 as salaries.

He said the union had approached the Federal Ministry of Labour to lay complaints requesting that a guideline that will regulate parties of outsourcing should be adopted.

According to him, “It is taking away jobs of permanent staff. These people are not only being engaged but they are engaged with little pay, as low as N20,000 to N30,000 as salaries. In this age and time, what can the amount do to take care of a family?

“We have approached the Federal Ministry of Labour to say the process in which outsourcing is being managed should be changed. We requested a guideline that will regulate the practice of outsourcing. Any person that is involved in the core production line should be converted into the mainstream, while those who are not integrated into the mainstream, should have the right to belong into the two unions of junior or senior staff. We are in the final stage now and sure that by 2023 January ending, we should be able to have the guidelines from the Labour Ministry.”

On other issues affecting the sector, he said the industry is not faring well as most of their products are import-based, creating reduction in workforce, scarcity of forex and local capacity to produce raw materials.

He said the government should encourage local farmers to introduce mechanised farming to feed the industry.

As elections draw near, he advised the new administration to look inward for wheat growing to thrive in Nigeria, as Russia/Ukraine war lingers.

“We should not be import dependent. Farmers must be encouraged to grow more for the nation. Textile industries should be revived to create employment. Naira should be strengthened through aggressive internal production and values should be added to exports,” he added.