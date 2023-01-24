  • Tuesday, 24th January, 2023

Excessive Fasting Can Cause Kidney Damage, NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned that unmoderated fasting (religious) exercise could result in severe damage to the human kidney, and may lead to organ failure.

The advice was given by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, while addressing journalists  in Abuja yesterday.

Adeyeye said starving oneself of food and water over a long period of time could have adverse effect on the normal functioning of the kidney, which requires some level of water intake to sustain its operation.

She advised members of the public, especially those carrying out religious obligations of fasting, to do so with common sense in order to safeguard their lives.

Adeyeye spoke of the danger posed by excessive fasting to an individual’s kidney, adding that people should ensure that they drinking enough water during fasting in order not to jeopardise their health.

 According to her, “You should take enough food and water that will make your organ function. Some people will fast for 20 days or more without eating or drinking even a single cup of water. The result of this could be damageable  to the kidney because it does not have enough water to function. We need to get this information out. We have to fast with common sense if not we will damage our kidney in the process.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.