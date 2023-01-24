  • Tuesday, 24th January, 2023

Don’t Sack Teachers Employed by Oyetola, IPAC Implores Osun 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

The leadership of Inter Party Advisory Council in Osun State has called on the Government of Osun State to rescind its decision to sack teachers recruited by the previous administration.

This is contained in a statement personally signed by the Chairman of the council, Mr. Wale  Adebayo, on Tuesday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, but made available to THISDAY Abuja.

The IPAC boss appealed to the government to soften its stance on the issue and disregard insinuations that all the affected teachers were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). 

He said: “We beseech the governor to soften his stance on the issue since the recruitment of the teachers was widely advertised, exams conducted and letter of appointment were duly given to successful applicants.” 

Adebayo noted that it was practically impossible for the previous administration to fill the space with loyalists of the APC as alleged in certain quarters. 

He said that the non-payment of salaries to the teachers had made life difficult for most of them, adding that: “I want to plead with the Osun State Government, to in good conscience, consider his position on the non-payment of salaries to them.

“At IPAC level, we salute his lofty steps at improving the fortunes of the state. The affected teachers are indigenes of Osun State and efforts must be made by the government to assuage their sufferings. 

“The teaching job remains a noble one that teachers walk with pride wherever they are because of the important role they play in human and nation building. We urge Mr Governor to do needful.”

