  • Monday, 23rd January, 2023

UNILORIN VC Elected AWAU Sec-Gen

Nigeria | 58 mins ago


Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), at the weekend  elected  the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU).

The election was one of the major highlights of the eighth conference and 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association hosted by the University of The Gambia, Banjul, between January18 and 20, 2023.

A statement issued in Ilorin signed by the institution Director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, stated that the tenure for the office three years.

The statement said others elected were Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, Vice Chancellor of University of the Cape Coast, Ghana, chairman; Prof. Herbert Robinson, Vice Chancellor,

University of The Gambia, Vice Chairman; and Prof. Akeem Olawale Lasisi, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Financial Secretary.

The statement added that the executive members have a three-year tenure.

