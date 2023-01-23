  • Monday, 23rd January, 2023

Ronaldo Makes Competitive Debut in Saudi Arabia

Sport | 22 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for new club Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League last night.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177m per year.

He led the line and played the entire game in which Brazilian midfielder Talisca scored the winner.

Al Nassr are top of the Saudi league, a point above second-placed Odion Ighalo’s Al Hilal.

Ronaldo – who has played for Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid – was greeted by banners and cheers from his adoring fans at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

It comes after he scored twice in Riyadh All-Star XI’s 5-4 defeatby Lionel Messi’s Paris St-Germain in an exhibition match on Thursday.

