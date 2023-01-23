New Year Homage: Gov Yahaya Hosts Christian Community

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Members of the Christian community in Gombe State have commended the state Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, for exhibiting courage in leadership, and for executing viable projects across critical sectors of the economy.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Gombe state chapter, Rev. Fr. Joseph Alphonsus Shinga, made the commendation when he led the Christian faithful on a new year homage to the governor at the Government House yesterday.

The religious leader, who extended on behalf of the Christian community, his new year felicitations to the governor, and prayed for divine knowledge and wisdom upon him, his cabinet and the state at large.

He said Christians in the state are proud of the governor’s performance in human capital and infrastructural spheres across critical sectors of the economy in the state, stressing that if given another chance, the state will be in for a new deal

of progress and prosperity.

Shinga equally praised the governor’s unflinching support to CAN , saying Christians in the state owe it a duty to continuously support the policies and programmes of the present administration because of his disposition and exemplary character.

He appealed to Yahaya to assist the association towards the provision of water to the CAN centre, just as he requested for financial support towards the development of their Guest House for which the present administration was instrumental to its construction through an earlier donation.

In his response, the governor thanked the Christian community in the state for their cooperation towards the maintenance and enhancement of peace and tranquility in the state, especially when compared to the security challenges being experienced by contiguous states within the North-east sub region and beyond.

He observed that owing to the prevailing peace and tranquility that his administration is able to perform well in ensuring social, economic and infrastructural development, and therefore, enjoined the citizens of the state to jealously guard against anything that will disturb the peace.

“The love we share is what is keeping us together, and we shall continue to jealously guard it,” Yahaya said, explaining that during the Christmas celebrations, his administration disbursed over N90 million to support the Christian community in the state to mark the festival with ease in view of the current economic situation in the country.

He also announced a gift of N10 million for the Christians as new year gift, with n5 million each for the women and men wings.