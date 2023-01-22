Spring Festival Feast: Chinese Community Celebrates Colourful New Year Festival in Lagos.

It was celebration galore as the Chinese community in Lagos celebrated the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival.

The New Year festivities usher out the old year and are meant to bring luck and prosperity.

The colourful event, held at Oriental hotel in Lekki, Lagos afforded the Chinese community to showcase their hospitality.

Prior to the commencement of the event, there was a food exhibition to make the merriment full, where guests and Chinese Nationals were treated to delicious food and cuisine.

A display of fireworks was used to usher in the

Year of the Rabbit.

In his opening remarks, Consular General of the Consulate of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Chu Maoming, welcomed guests and Chinese Nationals to the New Year celebration.

According to Maoming, in Chinese calendar, 2023 has been declared the year of the Jade Rabbit which “symbolises prosperity.”

Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, he said the post-COVID era will improve between China and the rest of the world.

Also speaking, a member of the House of Representatives, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Trade, Dr Dolapo Badru hailed the Chinese community for contributing to the economic development of Nigeria.

Speaking on the bilateral relationship between China and Nigeria, the lawmaker said: “We appreciate the Chinese citizens in Nigeria because they have been contributing to the economic development of Nigeria. They have been friendly in Nigeria and I am also aware of their industries in Nigeria where our youths are gainfully employed.”

On his part, chairman of the Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni restated China’s commitment to embarking on more corporate social responsibility in Nigeria as they have been doing in the past..

Dr Ni said, “As we celebrate the Chinese New Year,

the opportunities for us to improve on the relationship between China and Nigeria combined with cultural exchanges has become more crystal clear, It has become our yearly responsibility to support our Nigeria communities and orphanage homes.”

“Our support in education has led us to renovate and furnish some primary schools in Lagos, and also aid us in giving out over 200 scholarships to students of both primary and secondary schools, while our support to low income earner families with food items and cash is something we hold closely to our heart. We will never stop to support the communities that host us”

Some highlights of the new year celebration included cheque presentation and charity sale for

Bethesda Home for the Blind, fireworks, lucky draws, presentation of awards and dances presentation.

