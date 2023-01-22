Melaye under Fire for Peddling Lies against Tinubu

Fidelis David in Akure





The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC), Dino Melaye yesterday came under fire for peddling falsehood against the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

Melaye’s vicious use of falsehood against the presidential candidate caught the attention of Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), pointing out his recent “unguarded utterances aimed at tarnishing Tinubu’s public image.

Faulting falsehood against Tinubu by Melaye in a national TV programme recently, Convener of SRG, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, a medical doctor based in the United States, said: “Uncle Dino was spewing a bunch of balderdash trying to defend Atiku’s unfolding instances of clear malfeasance.

“He is Citizen One of simpletons. Uncle Dino didn’t know, so let’s educate him. The man Tinubu was never indicted by any law court. Accounts belonging to the man were investigated by prosecutors and that was termed as indictment by those who do not know.

“Now for you to know what an indictment is, a New York judge once said that prosecutors can indict a piece of arm sandwich, especially bread and egg; and in the Tinubu case, he came out of it all clean, unblemished,” Oludare appraised.

The SRG convener particularly tasked Dino to respond to weighty allegations bothering on abuse of office and unhealthy business deals levelled against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, “rather than turn his responses to a circus show of forging lies against Tinubu in a laughable, diversionary method.”

Meanwhile, during the SRG inaugural meeting in Lagos, Oludare urged Nigerian youths to vote for a presidential candidate whose past record presents an achiever par excellence

Oludare stressed that at a time like this, Nigeria needs a leader who can fix electricity and provide massive jobs to protect the youth population.

He said the SRG stood for good governance and was poised to grow humanity through education, public enlightenment, humanitarian services, and sound advocacy

Oludare also reinforced the group’s belief in restructuring, which does not mean secession, but devolution of powers to constituent states and local councils of the federation for effective administration; which Tinubu and other progressive stakeholders have stood for.