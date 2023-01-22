Group Holds Workshop on Security in Yorubaland Wednesday

Amid the growing concerns over the spread of banditry, insurgency and other violent crimes in the country, the Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI) has unveiled plan to hold a high level workshop on safety and security in the region.

TYLPI, a foremost Yoruba advocacy group, announced the plan in a statement by its president, Mr. Olusegun K. Ahmadu yesterday.

The statement said the workshop with the theme, “Safety and security in Yorubaland: An advisory for stakeholders, “ would hold at the Conference Hall, Lead City University, Ibadan on Wednesday.

The statement listed the speakers at the programme to include Orangun of Oke-Ila, Osun State, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; Rear Admiral Leye Jaiyeola (rtd), formerly of the Nigerian Navy Intelligence Corps; Brig.-Gen. Kunle Togun, Commander, Oyo State Amotekun Security Corps; Chief Tunji Alapini, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Dr Modupe Albert of the Department of Politics and International Relations, Lead City University, Ibadan.

The statement added that topics slated for discussion at the workshop include insecurity in Yorubaland: the challenge confronting the security agencies; the role of traditional rulers in combating abductions and terrorism; taming the monsters of abductions and terrorism in Yorubaland; the imperatives of a decentralized security landscape in combating banditry in Nigeria as well as the challenges and prospects of the military in mitigating the crisis of kidnapping and terrorism.

According to the statement, the President of TYLPI will deliver an address of welcome at the workshop at which member organizations of the South West Development Forum, women groups, top academics, civil society organizations, faith based groups and community leaders are expected to be in attendance.