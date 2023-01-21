Former APC Chair Endorses Enugu PDP Guber Candidate

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Former Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ben Nwoye has endorsed the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state, Peter Mbah.

Nwoye, who is a member of the APC presidential campaign council gave the endorsement yesterday during the Enugu East Senatorial District Endorsement Rally.

Expressing his support for Mbah, Nwoye said that the choice of who should lead should not be on the basis of party but competence and capacity of the individual to deliver quality leadership to the people.

“I am from the APC but I have decided to support Mbah’s candidacy because he remains the only candidate in the state whose manifesto captures the yearnings and aspirations of the people,” he said.

In his address, governor of the state, Ifeanyi Uhwuanyi states that the primary election that saw Mbah’s emergence as candidate of the party was free, fair, transparent and credible, hence everyone must join hands to ensure that he wins the election.

“Mbah candidacy transcends partisan boundaries” he said. “He is a phenomenal young man with an uncommon capacity for quality performance, especially giving his experience in the public sector”.

Speaking further, he said “Mbah’s experience is a clear testament to the fact that tomorrow is indeed here. I must thank him for earning the trust and support of the people of Enugu East”.

Ugwuanyi further called on all sons and daughters of the zone to go and collect their PVCs as that is the only means through which they can express their support for Mbah.

On his part, former governor of Anambra state, Jim Nwobodo thanked Ugwuanyi for keeping to his words and giving his support for a candidate from Enugu East senatorial zone as agreed.

He said that the PDP in Enugu state remains one party that has not lost its place since its inception in 1999, hence he is confident that they have won the election.

“I thank the governor for being a man of words because he didn’t go against what we agreed in the state. Therefore, we shall campaign for him to become the senator of Enugu North”, he added.