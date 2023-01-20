Over 1,920 Families, 155 Policymakers  Pledge  to Eradicate FGM in Osun, Oyo and Ekiti

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Hacey health initiative has posited that over 1,920 families as well as over 155 policymakers have signed a pledge to support the eradication of female genital mutilation across project states of Osun, Oyo and Ekiti.

Also over 65 traditional leaders are equally in support of the effort embarked upon by the Hacey Health Initiative to eradicate genital mutilation.

Speaking at a media press conference in Osogbo, the programme Manager of HACEY Health Initiative, Mr. Oluwatomi Olunuga, however charged journalists and media practitioners to intensify their campaigns against practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Osun State.

Olunuga, who acknowledged the roles of the media in the development of any society, urged media practitioners in the state to join hands with the organisation in order to stamp out the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) from the state.

She explained that the HACEY Health Initiative commenced the stop cut project in 2020 with stakeholders in the state as regard the protection of the women and girls on FGM.

Olunuga further explained that their organisation has worked with the House of Assembly, community leaders, some non-governmental organisations and traditional rulers as part of the efforts to ensure total eradication of the menace in the state.

She stressed that the initiative has been able to organise capacity building for NGOs on their alliance for the sustainability of the programme in state.

Also speaking, the Director, Commercial and Legal Drafting, Osun State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Kayode Titiloye, reiterated that the ministry is always open for free legal services for any residents of the state on gender-based violence and Female Genital Mutations, (FGM).

He said that the Ministry of Justice is ready to collaborate with all the stakeholders at the local government level to address many issues affecting the people in the state.

Titiloye charged journalists to do their best in ensuring they promote and create awareness about free legal services in the interest of the masses.

He stressed that the ministry is open for those who have been victimised by being abuse or suffered from the FGM, just as he charged the media personnel in the state to protect human rights by promoting the law of people’s right.