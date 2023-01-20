Heavy Shootings Halt PDP Campaign in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The political campaign of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the central senatorial district of Edo State was yesterday marred by heavy gunshots by suspected political opponent in ward seven of the area.

Last Tuesday, the party flagged off campaigns for all its candidates in the 2023 general election in the senatorial district.

The gunshots caused pandemonium as the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, and other PDP leaders were evacuated to safety while others ran for their dear lives.

Former state Commissioner for Land and Survey and a leader of the PDP faction loyal to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Anslem Ojezua, flanked by other party leaders spoke in a viral video on the incident, saying the police investigation had commenced to unraveled those behind the attack.

He said: “We had to suspend our campaign today, as today was supposed to be the final stanza of campaign in Esan Central. We were in ward 7 and having a very peaceful really.

“When we heard gun shots during the rally and in order to avoid injury and possible damage and loss of lives, we decided to evacuate immediately.

“We later got to hear that they were possible loss of lives. It was only wise and sensitive to suspend our campaign until when we are sure of what transpired.

“We are reliably informed that the police are handling the situation and as soon as they give us positive information, we can continue with our campaign.”