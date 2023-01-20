Dasuki Flags off Campaign for Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency Seat

*Canvases votes for self, Atiku, Tambuwal, Umar other PDP candidates

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The former member representing Tambuwal/ Kebbe Federal constituency Abdusammad Dasuki has enjoined the people of the constituency to vote candidates of Peoples Democratic party (PDP,) from top to bottom for them to enjoy dividends of democracy.

Dasuki stated this in separate rallies organised by his campaign team at Kuchi, Sannyinna and Jabo in Kebbe and Tambuwal local governments.

Dasuki who is the immediate past Commissioner for Finance in Sokoto, urged the people of the constituency to shun politics of sentiment and vote for those who are competent.

He reminded the people of his achievements as their representative in the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019, stressing that he has come back to build on what he started.

“Let me tell you the issue of 2023 is all about qualification, experience and competence”, Dasuki, who is the Santuraki Sokoto, stated.

He maintained that if given opportunity he would in one year do what the incumbent did in the last three and half years.

He implored them to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, Governor Aminu Tambuwal for Senate , Mallam Saidu Umar for governor and Adamu for House of Assembly.

On his part, Babangida Bello (Maina Kebbe) urged the people not to make the mistake of 2019 but rather vote for qualified candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He stated that he allied himself with Dasuki campaign team because he was sure of his qualification and competence.

Also speaking, the chairman of Kebbe local government, Alhaji Lawali Danmarafa, pleaded with the people to vote all PDP candidates in the election, saying with that they will reap dividends of democracy.

Danmarafa further explained that with Atiku, Tambuwal, Umar and Dasuki more developmental projects will be attracted to the area .

He urged them to vote Umar as governor to enable him consolidate on the achievements of Governor Tambuwal.

There was jubilation in all the communities where the campaign team visited as mammoth crowd were seen chanting Santuraki Dawo Dawo (meaning Santuraki has returned.)