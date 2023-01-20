BusyBee Academy, Weddings Beautiful Africa Sign Pact on International Certifications

Mary Nnah

BusyBee Academy Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an International Event School Weddings Beautiful Africa, as the only licensed training centre in Nigeria to offer the International Wedding Planning Certification Course. Weddings Beautiful Africa is a subsidiary of Wedding Beautiful Worldwide based in the United States of America on knowledge exchange and training of the new generation of wedding planners.

The agreement was signed today (Tuesday, January 17th, 2023) at the head office of BusyBee Academy Africa in Yaba Lagos by Founder, BusyBee Academy, Coach Bisi Sotunde, and Managing Partner Wedding Beautiful Africa, Côte d’Ivoire Astou Djamat-Dubois, present also was Academy Director, Mr. Tunji Ajadi, Co-Managing Partner, Weddings Beautiful Africa, Cinthia Aka and other representatives from the Alumni Network of Weddings Beautiful Africa.

BusyBee Academy Africa’s vision has been to be one of the leading event training schools stemming from Africa to the world, and by this development, the school is gradually moving towards achieving that dream.

Addressing the press after the signing ceremony, Mrs. Sotunde stated that by this MoU Agreement, BusyBee Academy Nigeria has the authority to train students and issue that certificate backed by the Wedding Beautiful Africa and Weddings Beautiful International.

She said “This landmark agreement would further strengthen the event management industry in Nigeria as the Academy now assumes an international status. Established and intended professionals in the event industry in Nigeria are availed with the state-of-the-art intentionally recognized academy,”

“Professionals do not have to travel abroad for training because BusyBee Academy Africa is a one-stop event management school recognised worldwide,” she added.

An elated Astou Djamat- Dubois while speaking on the agreement stated that Africa has some of the best professionals in the industry globally and the pact between the duo would further reinforce the continent’s position at the global level.

“PrBeforehe the agreement, BusyBee Academy Africa has already attained global status. This pact is icing on the cake and we believe that the academy should be able to train and issue certification on behalf of the Weddings Beautiful International, a parent body worldwide,” Astou Djamat-Dubois enthused.

BusyBee Academy has evolved over the years, with a wide range of offerings; from event planning and decoration courses, online event planning courses, advanced event planning courses, mentoring programs, executive masterclass, and business summits and runs a thriving community called The Well-Watered Garden Tribe Nation.

The academy, in the last 11 years, has trained, mentored, and helped over 1500 event professionals in the industry at home and abroad. It has also expanded its operations into offering Rental Hub Services – Rental of meeting rooms, board rooms, and virtual office plans, etc.

BusyBee Academy Africa is the only training centre in Nigeria that has the license to train and issue students on International Wedding Planning Certification under the Weddings Beautiful International Network.