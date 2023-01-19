PDP Alleges Ebubeagu Behind Attack on Ugochinyere’s House, Others

•Urges NSA, IG to review state security architecture

Udora Orizu in Abuja



Following last weekend’s attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere at his residence where four persons were killed including his uncle, the party has alleged that most attacks and killings in the state were being done by the Ebubeagu militia loyal to the ruling All Progressive Congress, Imo government.

PDP Imo Chairman, Charles Ugwuh, in a statement claimed that the state government under Senator Hope Uzodinma, which has a primary responsibility to protect lives and property, was not only incapable of securing the state, but also appears complicit in the escalation of insecurity

The party state Chairman called for the immediate arrest and questioning of the Governor’s aide Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri following evidence of his threats to Ugochinyere before the attack.

He said since Uzodinma claimed to have knowledge of the agreement between Ugochinyere and the unknown gunmen, he should release the agreement and names to security agencies for arrest and immediate prosecution.

He appealed to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and the Director General of the Department of State Security, Yusuf Bichi to review the entire security architecture and security personnel deployed to Imo State with a view to tackling the fostering insecurity in the State.

Ugwuh warned that if the insecurity in Imo State persists, the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari should declare a state of emergency in the state.

The state chairman added: “We draw your attention to the worsening insecurity in Imo State, and to the growing threat it represents to our party’s preparations for and voters’ participation in the impending general elections.

‘Over the past three years, there has been a steady degeneration of the security situation in the state characterised by kidnapping, arson, attacks and gruesome killing of innocent citizens. Imo people have been traumatised by this unending reign of terror, which has created widespread fear and anxiety in the state, threatening to paralyse social and economic activities.

“In response to the people’s concern for safety, and to complement the efforts of the regular Security Agencies, the Ebubeagu Vigilante Initiative was evolved. Unfortunately, rather than deploy the Outfit to address the security challenges in the State, it is being abused as an instrument of suppression and vengeance against perceived enemies of the State Government. “It is worrisome that Ebubeagu, which appears currently positioned as a hit-squad under the DSS, represents a worse nightmare to the people of Imo State, than the organised network of bandits and kidnappers it was established to confront.”

He further said, “While still in shock over the missed attack, news of the brutal and fatal attack on the country home of our House of Representatives Candidate for Ideato South/Ideato North Federal Constituency in Akokwa on 14th January 2023 by over 50 gunmen hit the airwaves.

‘The combined effect of all of these threats and attacks, is that the fear for personal safety they have created may disable political parties from openly canvassing for votes, and also discourage voters from coming out to vote on election day which appears to be the aim of the purveyors of insecurity and their sponsors in the state.”