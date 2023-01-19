  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

Just In: Emefiele Meets Buhari at State House

Breaking | 6 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, at the State House, Abuja.

The ongoing meeting is the second of such meeting between the President and the CBN Governor as Emefiele was earlier today part of the audience granted the Arab Bank for Economic Development team by the President in the Villa.

Emefiele, who returned to the country on January 12,  2023, after spending his annual leave abroad, had been in the eye of the storm over a reported attempt by security officials to arrest him.

Weeks earlier, the Department of State Service (DSS) had sought a court order to arrest him, but the request was rejected by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The DSS asked the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

The court however rejected the application on the ground that the DSS failed to provide sufficient evidence to warrant issuing the arrest warrant.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory also barred the DSS from arresting or detaining Emefiele.

The CBN governor recently resumed from vacation.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.