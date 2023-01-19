  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

I am More Qualified Than Peter Obi, Says Kwankwaso at Chatham House

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday said he was more qualified than the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Speaking at Chatham House in London, yesterday, also said he withdrew from a previous discussion on a possible alliance with the Labour Party because the party was “carried away by media hype,” and built on “ethnicity and religion.”

Kwankwaso while citing his qualifications also said he was ready for a discussion with any presidential candidate who has better qualifications than him.

“I’m a PhD holder in civil engineering. Check your candidate for what he has. I have been in the system for over 30 years now. I was a civil servant for 17 years. I wasn’t a trader.

“I was deputy speaker of the house in 1992, I was in the constitutional conference elected delegates. I was governor of Kano state for eight years.

“I was in the senate. If anyone wants Kwankwaso to withdraw, let’s bring criteria and select the best,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “If you have a party which is based on ethnicity and religion — that is the difference between the Labour Party and our party, which is a national party.”

However, many believed the alliance between Kwankwaso who has a large followership in the northern part of the country and Obi who is largely supported by the youth would have been a game changer in the coming general election.

