House Asks Wages Commission to Recompute Pension Arrears of 1,370 Delta Steel Company Retirees





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives have urged the Chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta to adopt the salary structure used for computation of pension of Steel Rolling Mills in the re-computation of pension arrears of the concerned 1, 370 pensioners of Delta Steel Company Limited.

The lawmakers gave the directive during the consideration of reports presented by their Committee on Petitions during its Committee of the Whole.

In the report titled, “Petition by Concerned Pensioners, Delta Steel Company Ltd against Pension Transitional Arrangement

Directorate (PTAD) an increase in Pension rates of 150% with effect from 1st January 1999 and 30%

effective from January 2000,” the House also urged the Executive Secretary, PTAD Dr. Chioma Ejikeme to implement the recommended salary structure for the payment of pension arrears of the 1, 370 concerned pensioners.

They also urged her to restore the 150 per cent and 30 per cent increase in pension rates unlawfully removed from the pension entitlements of the 1, 370 concerned pensioners without further delay.

Other reports approved included, “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of Projects Development Agency (PRODA) Enugu to conduct Scientific, Engineering and Technological Research aimed at facilitating the Domestication

and industrialisation of Appropriate Technology for Socio-Economic Advancement of Nigeria; and

for Related Matters (HB. 2036), The petition by Abbas M. Sani against the Management of the National Space Research and Development Agency

(NASRDA): and an Appeal for Justice and approve the recommendations that the Director–General, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) should reinstate Sani and pay all his salary arrears from February, 2002 to date; promote him to the post of Director to be at par with his colleagues.”

The lawmakers however stepped down the report by the public petitions committee, on the petition by

Aggrieved Drivers of Addax Petroleum against the Management of Addax Petroleum Development

Nigeria Limited for slavery, inhuman treatment and unlawful termination of employment.

The Committee had recommended that the Managing Director, Addax/SINOPEC petroleum to liaise with all the companies with which the aggrieved drivers were contracted to work with to ensure that adequate compensation is paid for their retirement benefits and entitlements to enable them to start a life elsewhere.

The lawmakers, also during its consideration of the Whole stepped down a Senate Bill seeking for an Act to Provide for Establishment of Federal University of History and Archaeology, Esie, Kwara State.