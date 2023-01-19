Akwa Ibom to YPP: We Have No Record of Violent Attack in over Seven Years Now





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has said no incident of state-sponsored violence had been recorded in the state since the present state administration came on board over seven years ago.

Accordingly, the government assured the citizens and residents of the state that the PDP-led administration cannot instigate security tension in the state.

The government warned that it would not fail to visit anybody who brings any form of political unrest to the state with full weight of the law.

The position of state government was on the recent allegations by the state Chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP) Campaign Council, Emem Akpabio, who had alleged impending attack against the YPP by the state government.

The reaction of the state government was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, made available to journalists in Uyo yesterday.

The state government described the alarm by the YPP as, “ a murderer who is always afraid of someone walking behind him with a machete.”

Ememobong noted government earlier statement that had hinted the citizens of a planned unrest by politicians from opposition parties, though it did not disclose the opposition party.

“We had hinted that the planned unrest was sponsored by politicians from opposition parties, without mentioning any of them. But as usual, the guilty are always afraid. This attitude of self-identification is not strange.

“We recall that in 2019, when the state government criminalised cultism, their candidate, without any direct accusation, took it personal and went on to admit to being a cultist.

“This attitude of theirs is consistent with the age long African maxims that “old women are uncomfortable when dry bones are mentioned” and “a murderer is always afraid of someone walking behind him with a machete”.

“Let us assure their party that in the more than seven and a half years of this administration, there has been no incident of state-sponsored violence.

“We assure them that this administration will not bow to the forces of karma to serve them their meal in their plate.

“Even from the tone of their response, fair-minded persons will perceive their culpability and the very weak attempt by the guilty to feign innocence. Like a net entanglement, the harder they tried to free themselves, the more guilty they became.