WHEN LOVE HURTS : THE Story That Talks About Domestic Violence and Mental Health

Nosa Agbonifo Obaseki, is an actor and a School Based Monitor with the Toronto District School Board.

Few days ago, during an interview Nosa narrated how the movie ” When Love Hurt ” was produced. He narrated and explained the motivation for the film, Saying that “The movie was shot in Nigeria and North America.

Produced by Isoken Ibie and Patience Okhuofu. Directed by Kabat Eseosa Egbon and Patience Okhuofu. It’s a movie that talks more about mental illness and Domestic Violence. So many people go through a lot mentally but really don’t know how to deal with it.

The movie centered on people dealing with mental health issues and gave us a clue on how to deal with it” also he stated that the movie has been screened in Toronto, Mississauga, Ottawa in Canada and New Jersey, USA and he said it will soon be in Houston, Texas in April and will be going to other cities before the summer.

Nosa, went on to talk about how he got his first break in 1998. According to him, when he was just a young stubborn boy living in Benin City, Edo State, he used to give his dad a hard time, so unable to bare the troubles Nosa brought along with him, his father thought a change of location would be better for his child, so one day his dad called his elder brother Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki to come get him.

On a beautiful morning when he was still sleeping, his elder brother came with his driver and told Nosa to pack his bags, that they were going to Lagos.

Getting to Lagos he saw the likes of Richard Mofe Damijo, Ann Njemanze, Stella Damasus, Norbert Young and some other wonderful actors in his brother’s office, and they were preparing for a stage play titled “AZAGIDI”.

So, he found himself going to their rehearsals and watching them do their thing. On a faithful day, one of the actors playing a soldier role had a fight with one of the dancers, so he was asked to leave but on his way home Nosa, told his elder sis that he could play that role and that was how it all started, his sister told his elder brother and they gave him a chance.

At first, he was scared but after a little more practice and with the help of other cast members Nosa excelled very well, after that he knew he belonged no where else but one screen and on the stage.

Nosa went further to explain why he frequently used the hashtag edo to the world and explained other things about his life.