Sterling One Foundation Partners Lagos State to Support the Vulnerable 

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling One Foundation has partnered with Lagos State Government to launch the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA), an initiative created to mobilise funds towards helping identified vulnerable groups in Lagos access health insurance leveraging ILERA EKO social health plan.

The foundation in a statement noted that it is an offshoot of the state government’s plan to achieve universal health coverage.

The Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) Akin Abayomi, took the initiative to commence the implementation of its resource mobilisation function as provided in Section 20 of the LSHS Law 2015 by establishing the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) to complement the government’s efforts.

Abayomi, who was represented by Director, Medical Administration, and Training, Funmi Shokunbi, stated that the governor approved one percent of the state’s consolidated revenue fund (CRF) as an equity fund for vulnerable coverage. Over 230,000 residents, who fall under this group, currently enjoy free health care on the scheme at no cost to them.

“Since the commencement of access to care for the vulnerable on the ILERA EKO Social Health Plan in 2020, a total of N750 million has been disbursed as equity fund in addition to the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), and sponsorships from a few individuals/organizations; to provide health insurance for the vulnerable residents of the state.

“These groups of people are spread across the 57 LGA/LCDAs of the state, including members of elderly and orphanage homes; vulnerable persons living with HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Sickle cell Anaemia, also victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said Abayomi.

General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Emmanuella Zambia, highlighted that the agency leverages its Rapid Poverty Assessment Tool, in determining the vulnerability of beneficiaries.

“To ensure that equal opportunity is given to those who cannot afford to pay ILERA EKO premium and in line with Section 20 of the LSHS Law, which indicates that the agency should ensure the availability of alternative sources of funding to the health sector for improved services.”

Chief Executive Officer, of Sterling One Foundation Olapeju Ibekwe, commended the Lagos State government on the partnership to create a crowd funding solution that will enable people to donate globally to the initiative, including Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“Health is one of the thematic areas of Sterling One Foundation and we are proud to partner with Lagos State government to support the vulnerable and ensure that every resident of the state irrespective of their socio-economic status has access to quality and affordable healthcare,” she said.