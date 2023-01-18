Irate Residents Burn Police Divisional Office in Niger over Catholic Priest’s Murder

Dipo Laleye in Minna



Aggrieved women and youths in Kafin-koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday razed the Kafin-koro Police Divisional office.

The incident took place three days after the parish priest of St Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-koro, Reverend Father Isaac Achi, was burnt to death by terrorists who invaded the parish’s residence.

It was gathered that trouble began when some Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Catholic women groups converged on the premises of the burnt parish as early as 7 am yesterday to pray against those who gruesomely murdered Achi.

But a police detachment from the Kafin-koro Police Division was drafted to the church, stating it was directed to provide protection for the praying congregation. Still distraught over the inability of the police to respond on time to prevent the death of the priest, the women refused and resisted the protection provided by the police.

The women were said to have accused the police of not doing anything to rescue the late Reverend Father and asked the operatives to leave.

Achi was on Sunday burnt to death by suspected terrorists.

The state police command that confirmed the dastardly attack, had said Achi was killed at his residence at about 3a.m.

It would be recalled that the deceased Father was the Parish Priest as of the time of the Christmas Day bombing at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Madalla, Niger State on December 25, 2011. He narrowly escaped death then.

The police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, had said the bandits razed the building after failing to gain entrance into the priest’s residence.

Abiodun had also said another priest was also shot while trying to escape from the attackers.

“On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA,” the statement read.