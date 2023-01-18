  • Wednesday, 18th January, 2023

Army Must be Apolitical, Outgoing GOC Insists

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Major General Uwem Bassey,  said as Nigerians are preparing for 2023 polls  soldiers and officers of  Nigerian Army should remain apolitical.

Bassey stated this yesterday  at the handing over ceremony, which took place at 26 battalion Giginya Barrack parade ground Sokoto.

Maj Gen Bassey, who is the former commander joint taskforce operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west enumerated his achievements to include the containment of terrorists terrorising the region.

He also said the command under him took over the bandits’ enclave in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina State.

He noted that during some major operations they were able to recovered many weapons from the terrorists.

He enjoined the soldiers and officers of the command to be law-abiding and loyal to federal republic of Nigeria and constitution of federal republic of Nigeria.

He further stressed that they should observe code of conduct and rule of engagement given to them by the Chief of Army Staff.

“I urge you to read the rules of engagement and code of conduct  for election given to you by Chief of Army Staff  he stated.

“Don’t allow your actions and conduct to affect the credibility and integrity of the elections, allow politicians to do their works ours is to protect Nigeria territorial integrity,” he added .

He maintained that his 17 months at the  Division was a successful one, saying he remained  grateful to the Chief of Defense Staff and the Chief of Army Staff for founding him worthy for the appointment.

He explained that the successes he recorded during his  stay  at the Division wouldn’t have been  possible  if the soldiers and officers  didn’t cooperation with him .

“For you soldiers and officers of this division I laud your commitment and support throughout my staying here as GOC,” he said.

He implored them to extend same support to the incoming GOC to enable him succeed in his assignment.

Responding the incoming GOC Maj Gen Godwin Mutkut  commended the efforts of the outgoing GOC in containing terrorists terrorizing the region.

He promised to build on the legacy of the outgoing GOC.

