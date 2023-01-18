Accord Party Presidential Candidate Promises to Run All-inclusive Govt

Sunday Okobi



Ahead of next month general election, the presidential candidate of Accord Party (AP), Prof Christopher Imumolen, has declared that the Labour Party (LP) is the same as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), “if not even worse than the two others put together.”

Imumolen made the assertion during a Twitter Spaces session hosted by Japheth Omojuwa recently.

Imumolen, who described the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, a fine man who has done well for himself, regretted that the party on which he is contesting has done even worse than APC and PDP.

The AP presidential candidate, rather, promised to run an all-inclusive government, adding that he’s the one man “to change the country and make Nigeria the giant of the world. I possess the desire, value and mindset to change the Nigerian narrative.”

On the Labour Party, he urged the party to review its philosophy, saying LP is a more corrupt, rudderless, and problematic political party than the duo of APC and PDP–which have shared federal power for 24 years.

According to him, “We don’t buy the ideologies of APC or PDP. Anyone who is in either of these parties can’t change the country because they are a part of the problem as it were.

“Peter Obi of the Labour Party is a fine man who has done well for himself.”

“But he is in a party that has done even worse than APC and PDP. That is the problem.

“The Labour Party is even worse than the aforementioned two. That is why the party is having a series of issues. So, you have a fine man in a bad political party. Mention one party that is having issues of suspension…suspending their youth leader.

“Peter Obi is a man that is okay, but he’s in a political party that is not okay. Labour Party as we speak now, is more corrupt and has more problems than APC and PDP.”

Imumolen added that: “For Labour Party, the last Anambra State gubernatorial candidate in the last election, are you aware that the candidate was kidnapped on the eve of the election? Till today, he has not been seen.

“So you can see that the party has some elements of people that are not after elections, they are after something else. Obi should be very careful. I am telling you. I was there, I had to leave. When it comes to monetisation, they are even worse.

“The party that cannot deliver that change that Nigeria wants. We have to look at that because no one man can fix this nation.”

Speaking about his opponents in the race, he said: “None of them have been doing anything. Ask them what they have been doing outside government.

“I am one Nigerian who is detribalised. People don’t even know I’m from Edo State. We need a leader that can bring Nigeria together, and create employment for Nigerian youths. I have been serving the people for many years.

“Our intention is to win the election. As a digital and analytical professor, we know where our numbers will come from.

“I’m sure of 15 million votes. We are in the race to win.”

The 39-year-old Prof Imumolen added that he’s the choice for millions of Nigerians craving for change and a dismantling of the status quo because he is not a product of a tainted establishment.