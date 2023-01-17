You’re Manipulating PVC Collection Process in Lagos, PDP Accuses APC

Segun James



Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of conniving with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the state.

Making the allegation, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Hakeem Amode, said the party found it imperative to call the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, and the public to what was going on, saying the manipulation had reached a proportion where it was being aided by the state government apparatus.

Briefing the press on the development, Amode said: “We are aware of the ruling APC government officials using their position, to collect voters’ information and requesting the submission of photocopies of PVCs as a prerequisite for work permits, in transport parks, and trading in the markets.

“We view these directives and actions as hoodwinking and an attempt by the ruling APC government to manipulate the 2023 election ahead.”

He stated that in consonance with the promise of President Buhari to deliver a credible election which he said was demonstrated in Ekiti and Osun States’ gubernatorial elections, the party wants him to replicate same in the forthcoming general election.

“We are using this opportunity, to call the attention of the President, the Chairman of INEC and the Inspector General of Police to the voter’s manipulation anomalies currently going on in Lagos State.

“Recently, we got a report that some unscrupulous INEC staff are colluding with members of the ruling party in the state to deny some groups of people access to collect of their PVCs.

“One Mr. Muyiwa Mojeed Yusuf, the INEC head of ICT in Lagos was alleged to have connived with the APC to clone the faces of voters through his privileged access to the PVCs.

“We were also informed that a staff of INEC in the Ojo area, one Miss Balogun. A. Olasunbo (Ojelabi) allegedly married to the State Chairman of Lagos APC, Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi, who is using her position to manipulate the distribution and collection of PVCs.

“”We are currently investigating the report and we would appreciate your distinguished eagle eye to assist us in conducting an investigative assessment of our claim,” he alleged.

The party stated that the campaign of its candidates have suffered several onslaughts from the government in power in the state, and that the party has remained resolute in mobilising the grassroots voters who are directly affected and have endured the harassment, intimidation, and high handedness that is synonymous with this administration.

“We cannot afford to continue to allow the ruling party to continue the display of entitled hegemony in a democratic society. We believe the people have a say in whom is elected to form a government and the sanctity of their choice should be respected and protected under the electoral law and process,” the PDP spokesperson explained.