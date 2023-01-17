  • Tuesday, 17th January, 2023

Sportsville Rolls out 2023 Awards Programme

The annual Sportsville Award which enters its third edition this year will hold on February 4th.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, Lagos.

CEO of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, announced in a statement at the weekend in Lagos that the shortlist of awardees will be made public in few days before the D-day. He added that this year’s Sportsville Award  would be an elaborate ceremony with a global media audience.

Ilaboya explained that the award would continue to maintain its high standard of rewarding those truly deserving of it.

“Just like the previous editions, this year’s winners are selected after a very painstaking scrutiny done by a panel that included leading Sports Editors.

“Our objective remains the same, to reward and appreciate Nigerians and corporate organisations who have contributed to the development of sports over the years.

“The Sportsville award is unique because we do a thorough job in ensuring that only deserving sports personalities and corporate organisations are appreciated, “Ilaboya added.

Last year’s edition took place at the prestigious Radison Hotels, Ikeja with Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, leading the pack of sports personalities that were recognised and awarded at the event.

Over 16 personalities and corporate organisations have been penciled down for recognition on February 4th.

