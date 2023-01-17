ISMN Lagos Chapter Inaugurates Onigbanjo, Others as Executives

The Lagos Chapter of the Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria has installed new executives to lead the Institute’s operations for the next two years. Deputy General Manager, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, Mrs. Ajibike Onigbanjo, serves as Chairman of the new executive team.

Outgoing Chairman of the Chapter, Mr. Abidemi Onajobi, said during the inauguration and handover ceremony at the weekend that he believes the new executives have what it takes to make the Lagos Chapter of ISMN the flagship chapter. Onajobi praised the new chairman for answering the call to serve the institute and for her contributions to its growth. He encouraged her to view her new duties as an opportunity to make a difference at the institute.

Onajobi thanked the Institute’s members for their love and support during his tenure and encouraged them to support the new executives and remain committed to the Institute’s ideals. He stated that ensuring strategy’s rightful place in public and personal life in Nigeria and Africa should remain a priority through learning.

In his lecture titled, “Pressing Toward the Goal,” a former registrar of the institute, Mr. Adeyemi Mapaderun, urged the new executive members to imbibe the values of transparency and accountability, as that would guarantee them a successful tenure. Mapederun also advised the Onigbanjo-led Executive to consolidate on the accomplishments of their predecessors and break new frontiers.

Onigbanjo, thanked the institute’s past executives and key stakeholders in her acceptance speech for believing in her ability to lead the chapter to greater heights. Onigbanjo stated that she and her team members are determined to make a significant impact on the history of ISMN.

The new executives, she said, will stay focused on their goals of innovation/integrity, transparency, accountability, and dedication/durability. She stated that the Institute’s Lagos Chapter will hold its inaugural state chapter conference and dinner in due course, and that several other noble ideas will be communicated to members in the near future.

Onigbanjo assured members that the institute’s dealings would be transparent, and that adequate information would be provided to all members at all times. She also stated that the Executives will commit to providing periodic updates on the Chapter’s financial accounts and will hold monthly meetings with members to discuss progress reports. She also expressed the executives’ willingness to build long-lasting, all-encompassing systems that will continue to function after they leave office.