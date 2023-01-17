Attack on CUPP’s Spokesperson: Ohanaeze Youths Condemn Uzodinma’s Comments

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Ohanaeze Youths Movement has frowned on the comments made by the Governor of Imo State, Mr. Hope Uzodinma, following the bloody attacks on the country home of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, weekend.

Ugochinyere’s uncle and three other people were killed, while many vehicles parked in his compound were set ablaze.

Reacting to the development, Uzodinma had claimed that he was aware of some meetings between Ugochinyere and the gunmen who attacked his residence.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, motorcades conveying gunmen stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of the state at his hometown in Akokwa and carried out the bloody attacks.

Uzodinma, in an interview with journalists after the incident, had accused Ugochinyere of violating an agreement which he (the PDP candidate) allegedly reached with unknown gunmen and that it was Ikenga’s breach of the agreement that led to the attack.

However, the Ohanaeze Youth group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, described the governor’s comment on the attack as shameful.

The statement noted that Uzodinma had exposed the depth of his knowledge of the attack prior to its execution.

The group alleged that the attempt to divert attention by making wild allegations had shown that he was behind the attack.

The group therefore urged the Nigeria Police to ensure that all the perpetrators of the heinous crime were arrested for immediate prosecution and necessary punishment as stipulated by law.

The statement read: “It’s actually disappointing that after seeing the horrific pictorial and video evidences showing the extent of the damage and murderous escapades of those gunmen, that was the only thing the governor could say on the matter.

“An indigene’s house, cars were burnt down, his uncle and other people were brutally murdered, the governor, who is supposed to be in charge of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the citizens he governs, is busy making baseless accusations.

“This is not the first time Ikenga is being attacked, He was openly threatened by an appointee of a sitting governor just last month and last week, an attempt was made on his life.

“We urge security agencies to do the needful, no one is above the law, the perpetrators must be brought to book.”