NBA President, Lagos AG Storm Court, as Killer Cop’s Trial Begins

President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Y.C. Mikyau, SAN, and Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN are attending the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) for the trial of ASP Drambi Vandi, who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day

The NBA President who arrived in court at about 8:48am was accompanied by the Chairman, NBA Lagos branch, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna‎.

‎‎

Bolanle Raheem was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas Day, while inside a vehicle with her husband in the Ajah area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the trial judge, Justice I.O. Harrison stood down the arraignment of Mr. Drambi Vandi, following information that his lawyer is held up in traffic.

Earlier, the Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, told the judge that he was informed the defence counsel was on his way.

Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State, allegedly shot Raheem while she was returning from an outing with her family.

He was arrested and appeared before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved his suspension.

The magistrate ordered that he be remanded at the Ikoyi custodial facility pending advice of the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following the advice recommending his prosecution, Vandi will now be tried under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 at the high court.