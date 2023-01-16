  • Monday, 16th January, 2023

Celebrity Launches Scholarship to Promote Tech Education

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A Chef, Food influencer and CEO of Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, has  launched a tech scholarship to enhance and promote technological inclusion in Nigeria.

The scholarship tagged ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover Tech Scholarship’ , according to Tayo-Osikoya, is targeted at propelling technological innovation and reducing joblessness among productive Nigerian population.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, the scholarship’s founder, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, said the scholarship is to broaden access to technological education and to bridge the existing gap in the acquisition of required tech skills among young Nigerians.

Tayo-Osikoya added that the Scholarship established  in partnership with Conclase Academy, will cover tuition fee for qualified students seeking admission into the prestigious tech institution.

She said; “I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“I created the Diary of a Kitchen Lover Tech Scholarship to help bridge the gap for those who might not otherwise have the means to get into the tech industry.”

Conclase Academy, established  in 2021 to boost technological education in Nigeria, has graduated two sets of students, who now work with top companies in Nigeria. 

The new Conclase Academy session will kick off late February 2023 with academic focus covering pivotal areas like React, Flutter, Dotnet, Nodejs, Product Design, and Software Quality Assurance.

The scholarship application starts on January 16, 2023, and will lapse on 23rd January, 2023

