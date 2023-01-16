Again, Gunmen Attack INEC Office in Enugu

• Kill one police offer, another hospitalised

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that its office in Enugu South Local Government Area has been attacked by gunmen a few weeks to the general election.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this in a statement on Monday.

The incident, which occurred around 9.12pm Sunday, January 15, 2023, led to the death of one police officer, while another was injured and currently receiving treatment.

The commission noted that the security gatehouse was razed, but the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response by the police and military personnel from 82 Division.

Okoye added that security agencies have commenced investigation on the attack, while a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Enugu State co-chaired by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Commissioner of Police, has been convened to discuss the latest incident and design additional strategies of fortifying the offices and protecting the personnel and materials.

He said: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka J. Chukwu, has reported that our office in Enugu South Local Government Area was attacked by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred around 9.12pm yesterday, Sunday 15th January 2023.

“The state Commissioner of Police and the REC were personally at the scene immediately they received information about the attack.

“Of the two policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life, while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment. The commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman and the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The commission stated that the destroyed gatehouse would be rebuilt, while it is proceeding with its preparations for the 2023 general election in Enugu State and the entire country as scheduled.