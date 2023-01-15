Many Feared Dead as Truck Conveying PDP Supporters Crashes in Plateau





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Tragedy struck in Plateau State yesterday evening as a truck conveying the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Pankshin venue of their governorship campaign rally in Plateau Central Zone veered off the road and crashed into the bush, killing several persons and leaving others critically injured.

A source at the community said the truck crashed into a gully near Panyam bridge at about 5 p.m. when the driver, who was overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle.

The incident was the second time in one week that the supporters of the party would be involved in an auto crash in the state. Some members of the party, last Tuesday also narrowly escaped death on their way to the flag off of the campaign of the party in Shendam in the Southern Zone of the state when their bus, in a similar circumstance veered off the road and crashed into the bush.

The governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang had led a delegation to commiserate with the victims at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

A statement from the party’s campaign office signed by Magna Wamyil confirmed that “a truck conveying some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), from the gubernatorial campaigns flag-off and zonal rally of the Central Zone, Plateau State, in Pankshin, had an accident this evening after the rally, around Jwak Village, just before Panyam Bridge in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA).

“The supporters, who are mostly young people, sustained injuries of varying proportions, while some regrettably lost their lives.

“The governorship candidate, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang (BCM), is deeply saddened by the unfortunate event and is currently involved in evaluating those severely injured from different hospitals in Mangu to Jos, where they would hopefully receive better attention and care.

“While we appreciate all first responders who are currently assisting with the evacuation effort, our thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected by the sad event. May the souls of those we lost rest in peace.”