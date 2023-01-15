Jonathan  Inaugurates First Longest Bridge project in South-south 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan will on Monday commission the first longest bridge in the South-South region and the fourth in the country constructed by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The 1.15km Uko Ntighe Afi bridge links Mbo and Etibe communities in Esit Eket local government areas of the state.

Works on the bridge project started in 2008 during the period of Governor Godswill Akpabio but were abandoned at 35 per cent of construction.

When Governor Udom Emmanuel assumed office he re-awarded the contract in 2018 and ensure its còmpletion and now bill for commissioning by former President Jonathan.

The bridge is said to be the longest bridge constructed by a state government in the country with I.5m walkway on both sides and 11m width on a 19km road.

Conducting Journalists round the bridge project in Mbo on Friday, the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Mr Essien Ndueso said the bridge is part of a 19km road constructed by governor Emmanuel from Mbo to Etebi in Esit Eket local government area of the state.

Essien said the bridge is among 40 bridges constructed by governor Emmanuel across the 31 local government areas in the state as part of the completion agenda of his administration.

He said the Afi- Ukontighe bridge was initiated by former governor Godswill Akpabio’s administration but later neglected and abandoned.

“This bridge as you all know was initiated by Governor Godswill Akpabio in 2008. Since then, it has been a sad story of neglect and poor contractual procedures and disagreement.

“The present government of Governor Udom Emmanuel inherited this project in 2015 at 35 per cent execution.

This bridge was only 35 per cent executed when governor Udom Emmanuel took over the office in 2015. The governor had to get a contractor that specialises in Bridge construction – AMITEC. Now, this project is completed.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan will commission this bridge on Monday, 16 January 2023.

Essien explained that the bridge has both social and economic impacts on residents of the area as they will carry their wares which are main kinds of seafood to different parts of the state.

He said the bridge will also boost economic activities between the community and neighbouring countries such as Cameroon, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The Project contractor AMITEC Construction Company expressed satisfaction with the host communities for showing cooperation while executing the work in the area.

The Managing Director of the company Engr Aiman Saimua observed that the bridge is the longest ever constructed by any state government in the country.

Saimua , a Syrian national advised the government to maintain the bridge for 50- 70 years to enhance its durability.

” This is the first longest bridge by any state government. It is the fourth longest bridge after the Eko bridge in Lagos. But this one is constructed by the state government. It can last for a long time .” he said