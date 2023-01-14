Prof. Ramota Karim Emerges 4th Vice Chancellor of Fountain University

Professor Ramota Olayinka Karim has joined the list of other female University Vice Chancellors in Nigeria such as Professor Folasade Ogunsola of University of Lagos, Prof. Ibiyemi Bello of Lagos State University, Prof. Florence Obi of University of Calabar, among others.

The academician recently emerged Vice Chancellor at an emergency meeting of the Governing Council of Fountain University, Osogbo, held on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Awa Ibraheem, announced that the Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of Professor Karim as the 4th Substantive Vice Chancellor of the university.

The Pro Chancellor informed that the appointment of Prof. Karim which is for a four year term, in the first instance, will take effect from 1st March, 2023 as the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor lapses on Tuesday, 28th February 2023.

Dr. Ibraheem praised the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amidu Olalekan Sanni, for his passion, forthrightness and dedication to duty, all of which were not only second to none, but made the working environment so conducive.

While congratulating Karim on this well-deserved appointment, the Pro-Chancellor urged her to be steadfast by providing her very best towards uplifting the university to the next level.

She is a Professor of Food Science and Technology.