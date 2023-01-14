Maria Chike’s Inspiring Photos

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Reality television star Maria Chike has always fascinated several of her fans. Since she attained limelight, the Big Brother Naija season 6 Housemate has remained a focus and attraction to many for her stunning beauty. The former Air hostess and model incidentally may have revealed the source of her breathtaking beauty and it is no other than her mother.

Recall that while introducing herself in the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes edition in 2021 where she made an impact, Maria who shuttles between Lagos and Dubai, mentioned that her mother is from Britain. Also, the former air hostess disclosed that she has a sister, but that’s the extent to which she revealed. Maria’s mother visited recently and she seized the opportunity to capture the session in still form while she posed for studio shots with her look-alike mum.

She took to her social media page on Instagram to share some of the inspiring photos over the weekend which saw both mother and daughter in black ensemble. The heartwarming Instagram photos did pull several of her fans to the comment section to make some remarkable observations. While some shower compliments on her, noting that the reality star and her mother looked almost identical.

Most were also in awe of her mother’s beauty. But it was her striking resemblance to her mother that had viewers stunned and convinced that good genes run in the family. She showered her mother with praise and described her as her friend forever in the photo caption which she said was inspired by her good friend @bibyonce. “She’s like ‘girl your mums around and we’re doing a shoot whether you want it or not’.

Sharing the beautiful photos, she wrote: “First my Mother, forever my friend. Thank you for loving me unconditionally flaws and all. Thank you for always supporting and just being there no matter the situation, when, where or how. Thank you for always being proud of me. Thank you for always speaking love into me. Thank you for being my mother but most importantly thank you being a friend that I’ve always needed.”